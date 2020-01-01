 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  CBD Bath Bomb 4oz – Risqué 30MG

CBD Bath Bomb 4oz – Risqué 30MG

by Relax and CBD

Relax and CBD CBD Bath Bomb 4oz – Risqué 30MG

$14.95MSRP

About this product

Our Risqué Bath Bombs are infused with CBD Oil to soothe and relax all your muscles while also moisturizing your skin. In addition, we have added Natural Pheromones to spice up the most intimate evenings with your partner.

About this brand

Relax And CBD Specializes In Providing The Best Topical CBD Products Available While Using Only Natural And Organic Ingredients. We Firmly Believe In The Benefits That All Types Of CBD Products Can Provide And Want To Share Our Passion For This Amazing Oil With The World.