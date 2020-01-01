About this product

Relax and CBD Bath Salts are extremely calming, and they make a great addition to any bath. These Epsom salts are infused with CBD Oils and various Essential Oils, which aids in reducing inflammation and helps with sleep. The effects can be felt almost instantly and last for several hours following your bath. In addition, your skin will be rehydrated and rejuvenated. Our Relax Bath Salts are comprised of Natural Epsom Salts, the finest Pink Himalayan Salts, Lavender Essential Oils, and of course our CBD Oils. Lavender Essential Oils have been known to help with increasing sleep quality, reducing anxiety and stress, help with pain reduction including migraine or headache relief, and even help with sunburn relief.