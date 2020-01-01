Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
Combine a gentle exfoliant like sugar with the regenerative and antioxidant properties of CBD oil and you have a recipe for skincare perfection. The Relax Sugar Scrub is infused with Lavender Essential Oils that have been known to help with increasing sleep quality, reducing anxiety and stress, help with pain reduction including migraine or headache relief, and even help with sunburn relief.
