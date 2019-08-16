 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. 500MG Hemp Extract CBD Oil by ReMed Leaf

500MG Hemp Extract CBD Oil by ReMed Leaf

by ReMed Leaf

4.98
About this product

Our CBD Oil Tinctures offer quick, effective results. Each 1oz (30ml) bottle of our phytocannabinoid-rich, full spectrum CBD oil is sourced from organic hemp cultivated in Colorado and have been created to help you meet your health and wellness needs.

BudBlower69

This product rocks - I noticed impressive reductions in inflammation and anxiety. I use this as a crutch, everyday.

ChrisbBossert

This is a perfect extract. Upon taking it, I felt incredible. Helped with anxiety and my occasional depression. If I could give this product 100 stars I would.

About this brand

ReMed+Leaf is thrilled to offer the utmost purest quality CBD on the market. Our job is to cater to every type of customer and give them just what they are looking for! ReMed+Leaf is not a moderate CBD brand and that is why we offer third party lab reports for every CBD product we offer. Get your CBD on, and choose ReMed+Leaf. No better way to consume CBD then the ReMed way!