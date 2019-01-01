About this product

Lavender Lush – As one of our best-selling soaps, this variety proves that people love the soothing and relaxing scent of fresh lavender. Use it in your evening bath to promote a night of peaceful sleep. Lather up with our Hemp Seed Oil Enriched Soap Bars. Once you try our all natural, skin-loving soap bars you won’t use anything else. All of the soaps and products that are part of our skincare line are made with all-natural ingredients.