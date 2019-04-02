catladycult on April 1st, 2018

ATTN animal owners! We have been using this incredible CBD rich oil in place of pharmaceutical painkillers for our 10 year old Rottweiler for months now. He suffers from arthritis and hip problems common to large breeds and old age. Not only has it substantially affected his comfort for the better (leading to more walks and fun time outside!) but there is now has zero risk of damaging his internal organs with the nasty side effects of prescribed pain meds. After trying nearly every variation available we found Resonance Farm and haven't looked back since. . Unlike many other CBD oils marketed directly for pets, this product is both cost effective and much more hard hitting. It has clear labeling and dosage information as well as exact milligram measurements. We have even used it for our kitties during stressful times such as moving and groomers appointments. I cannot stress enough the importance of this medicine in our dogs life and our own. Our vet has backed us up completely in making this change; in fact it was his recommendation to begin with! Give this stuff a try with your furry family member and you will not be disappointed!