Resonance Farm CBD Rich oil is: * Guaranteed potent @ 350mg CBD per 1/2oz. bottle * Non-psychoactive * From CBD rich hemp grown in the Willamette Valley, Oregon * Proprietary CO2 extraction method * Full Spectrum formula * Tested by Pixis Labs * Two certified organic ingredients * Edible & topical, Sensual * Made in Oregon * Meets the highest quality testing standards for Hemp products in the USA Resonance Farm CBD Rich oil is grown and processed by us in the Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our product has been tested to meet strict Oregon state requirements for purity and potency. Our CO2 extract is formulated with fractionated coconut oil, MCT(medium-chain triglycerides). The final oil has a mellow, cannabis taste that is very approachable. All inquiries welcome. Feel free to contact us through our webpage www.resonancefarm.com.
on April 2nd, 2019
I’ve been using the 350mg Classic oil for about a month now, and the benefits are numerous. Spasticity from my multiple sclerosis had grown almost unbearable, even after prescription muscle relaxers. Using a full dropperful of this oil twice daily has helped me to decrease the stiffness in my legs. I find that the spasms seem to be less frequent. Add the benefit of helping to calm my anxiety! I hadn’t taken this CBD oil with that intention but certainly can’t complain. I am so pleased with this product, and have found that Resonance Farm offers a quality product that has helped me incredibly!
on April 1st, 2018
ATTN animal owners! We have been using this incredible CBD rich oil in place of pharmaceutical painkillers for our 10 year old Rottweiler for months now. He suffers from arthritis and hip problems common to large breeds and old age. Not only has it substantially affected his comfort for the better (leading to more walks and fun time outside!) but there is now has zero risk of damaging his internal organs with the nasty side effects of prescribed pain meds. After trying nearly every variation available we found Resonance Farm and haven't looked back since. . Unlike many other CBD oils marketed directly for pets, this product is both cost effective and much more hard hitting. It has clear labeling and dosage information as well as exact milligram measurements. We have even used it for our kitties during stressful times such as moving and groomers appointments. I cannot stress enough the importance of this medicine in our dogs life and our own. Our vet has backed us up completely in making this change; in fact it was his recommendation to begin with! Give this stuff a try with your furry family member and you will not be disappointed!
on February 26th, 2018
I have been taking Resonance Farm's CBD Rich oil for about 3 weeks now. I have Multiple Sclerosis and had been having great difficulty sleeping due to discomfort from muscles that just asked so much that I could not sleep. There was NO position that allowed for sleep. Taking only 10-12 drops in the evening gave me COMFORT and I was able to get a good nights sleep. This has continued from the very first dose. I cannot imagine my future without the relief that this product has given me!