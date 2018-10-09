 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blue 8oz Re:stash Jar

by Re:stash

4.73
$18.00MSRP

About this product

Re:stash is the world's first reusable child resistant container. We created the first child proof lid specifically designed for the mason jar. It allows you to store marijuana in your mason jar safely away from children as well as sunlight. Re:stash includes: (1) 8oz blue silicone koozie (1) regular mouth child proof lid (available in either brown or black) (1) 8oz mason jar Our lids are made from FDA Polypropylene that is 30% re-purposed flax fiber (The waste fibers are otherwise burned plowed under the ground).

3 customer reviews

jack_theripper

Totally in love with this Jar. The protective silicon protects my stash incase dropped, and the seal on the lid is perfect. Throw in a Boveda packet and keep your plant matter as fresh for days.

laurynw

I love this jar. I love the silicon protective layer and the lid isn't hard to open even if you have arm/hand issues like I do!

Amayzn

I love this mason jar. I usually used a clear canning jar with an aroma tight seal & then I dropped it, I know, I know. But then I found this! Makes a great seal & the silicon gives it a great strength in case you get the dropsies! #420sweepstakes

About this brand

Re:stash is the world's first silicone koozie designed to perfectly fit a mason jar + our patent pending child resistant lid for the mason jar.