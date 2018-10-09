jack_theripper
on October 9th, 2018
Totally in love with this Jar. The protective silicon protects my stash incase dropped, and the seal on the lid is perfect. Throw in a Boveda packet and keep your plant matter as fresh for days.
Re:stash is the world's first reusable child resistant container. We created the first child proof lid specifically designed for the mason jar. It allows you to store marijuana in your mason jar safely away from children as well as sunlight. Re:stash includes: (1) 8oz blue silicone koozie (1) regular mouth child proof lid (available in either brown or black) (1) 8oz mason jar Our lids are made from FDA Polypropylene that is 30% re-purposed flax fiber (The waste fibers are otherwise burned plowed under the ground).
on April 7th, 2017
I love this jar. I love the silicon protective layer and the lid isn't hard to open even if you have arm/hand issues like I do!
on March 23rd, 2017
I love this mason jar. I usually used a clear canning jar with an aroma tight seal & then I dropped it, I know, I know. But then I found this! Makes a great seal & the silicon gives it a great strength in case you get the dropsies! #420sweepstakes