About this product

Re:stash is the world's first reusable child resistant container. We created the first child proof lid specifically designed for the mason jar. It allows you to store marijuana in your mason jar safely away from children as well as sunlight. Re:stash includes: (1) 8oz blue silicone koozie (1) regular mouth child proof lid (available in either brown or black) (1) 8oz mason jar Our lids are made from FDA Polypropylene that is 30% re-purposed flax fiber (The waste fibers are otherwise burned plowed under the ground).