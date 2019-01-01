About this product
Pet owners find this natural remedy is safe for dogs, cats, and all other 4-legged friends who seek relief from chronic and acute pain, inflammation, arthritis, including joint and muscle pain, anxiety, skittishness and hyperactivity, along with sleeplessness, nausea and digestive distress. Pet CBD has been found to therapeutically aid in relieving both short- and long-term health issues. Pet CBD Oil is 99.9% pure CBD isolate, meaning two things: 1) it has zero TCH and 2) it won’t get your pet high. And it is easy to administer -- do so orally, just add to pet’s food bowl or apply topically to the affected area. To purchase, please visit: https://www.revivehemp.com/shop/revive-pet-cbd/revivepet-hemp-extract/#high03b4-150b
About this strain
Charlotte's Web
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.