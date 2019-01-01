Revive Hemp was born out of the desire to change the way people care for themselves. We were taking CBD, and noticing profound changes in our own personal health, athletic performance, and well-being. Bottom line: we were able to reduce or eliminate pharmaceuticals from our lives, and decided we wanted to share CBD with as many people as we could. Since opening in early 2016, we have had hundreds of people write or call to tell us how our CBD has had a positive impact on their life, and the lives of their friends and family. It is humbling and thrilling to be a part of this paradigm shift in how people are choosing to care for their physical and psychological needs. We believe CBD should be safe and should be affordable. We believe CBD can change the face of healthcare.