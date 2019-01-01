Citrique
About this product
This strain is bursting with floral aroma and citrus flavor. Being a slightly Sativa dominant strain, Citrique leaves you uplifted and refreshed, while still feeling relaxed and satisfied. This flower is a sure-fire favorite for patients looking for abundant flavor. You can expect notes of sour lime and terpy lemon. These buds are literally sparkling with oils.
About this brand
Revolutionary Clinics
Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.