  5. Meltdown Cartridge

Meltdown Cartridge

by Revolutionary Clinics

4.01
Meltdown Cartridge

About this product

Meltdown Cartridge by Revolutionary Clinics

4.01

MassMedicinal

While often listed as a hybrid, Meltdown yielded a much more Indica like effect than I was expecting. Rather than using this strain as I would a hybrid, I used it as a late night strain for bringing about anxiety relief and to aid with sleep, and it did the trick! This is a solid calming hybrid that can easily work as an Indica at higher doses! Another solid option from Rev Clinics!

About this brand

Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.