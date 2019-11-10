Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Meltdown Cartridge by Revolutionary Clinics
on November 10th, 2019
While often listed as a hybrid, Meltdown yielded a much more Indica like effect than I was expecting. Rather than using this strain as I would a hybrid, I used it as a late night strain for bringing about anxiety relief and to aid with sleep, and it did the trick! This is a solid calming hybrid that can easily work as an Indica at higher doses! Another solid option from Rev Clinics!