 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Meltdown

Meltdown

by Revolutionary Clinics

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Revolutionary Clinics Cannabis Flower Meltdown

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Meltdown is a sweet-smelling strain that will treat patients with the smooth calming effects. Patients report that it can help in dealing with stress, chronic pain and insomnia.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

db29

This strain starts with an energizing rush. Part truth serum and all creativity. The ideas I have on this strain are fantastic! Needless to say it crushes my anxiety.

About this brand

Revolutionary Clinics Logo
Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.