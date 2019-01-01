About this product
XJ-13 tastes of sweet and spice, with hints of pine and lime. Patients report this hybrid produces a body numbing effect that comes packaged with mood elevation, clarity and attentiveness. An ideal strain for patients to jump start their day, XJ-13 may provide good morning and daytime relief from pain, anxiety, stress and depression.
Revolutionary Clinics
Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.