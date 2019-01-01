 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
XJ-13

by Revolutionary Clinics

XJ-13
About this product

XJ-13 tastes of sweet and spice, with hints of pine and lime. Patients report this hybrid produces a body numbing effect that comes packaged with mood elevation, clarity and attentiveness. An ideal strain for patients to jump start their day, XJ-13 may provide good morning and daytime relief from pain, anxiety, stress and depression.

About this brand

Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.