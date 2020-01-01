 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Grow media
  5. RIOCOCO PCM STARTER BLOCK

RIOCOCO PCM STARTER BLOCK

by Riococo PCM

$0.52MSRP

About this product

Propagate faster and produce healthy plants organically. Excellent water holding and equal distribution of water throughout the block ensures optimum management of the air and water balance and the equal distribution of nutrient and fertilizer solutions. Starter block is made from 100% coir fiber compressed disc packed in a biodegradable cellulous paper. The airy and fragile structure is maintained throughout the propagation cycle and until transplant into a separate growing container; OMRI Certified Organic; 275 compressed blocks per case.

About this brand

We are a 100% Organic CoCo Coir soilless growing medium. Our corporate offices are based in Dallas, Texas. We bring over 10 years of success in the Hydroponic Vegetable Greenhouse Market to Cannabis.