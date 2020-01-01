About this product

Propagate faster and produce healthy plants organically. Excellent water holding and equal distribution of water throughout the block ensures optimum management of the air and water balance and the equal distribution of nutrient and fertilizer solutions. Starter block is made from 100% coir fiber compressed disc packed in a biodegradable cellulous paper. The airy and fragile structure is maintained throughout the propagation cycle and until transplant into a separate growing container; OMRI Certified Organic; 275 compressed blocks per case.