Caramel Cake

by Ripped City Gardens

Parent/Cross Strains: AK-47 x ATF x Cherry Pie A.K.A. "Adak"! From Allbuds.com: ...[Caramel Cake] is a sativa dominant hybrid strain created through the powerhouse cross of the infamous Alaskan Thunder Fuck X AK47 strains. With parents like these, you know you’re in for one crazy ride. The high hits you almost immediately after smoking with a happy lift that leaves you feeling energetic and motivated with a sense of focus and purpose that is perfect for getting things done during the day. You’ll feel ready to get out and get active, although it won’t build and cause anxiety if you choose to stay indoors and kick back instead.

Ripped City Gardens is dedicated to craft cannabis. From the time the clone is cut to the time it hits your lungs we take pride in the work we do to provide you with a great experience. With strains that test up to 30% THC as well as beginner strains we're confident that we have something for everyone, from first time smokers to life-long enthusiasts. If there's one thing that growing (and growing up) in the Pacific Northwest has taught us, it's this: natural is best. That's just one of the reasons why we don't use any harmful pesticides in insect, mold, or fungus prevention. Our team cultivates quality cannabis that looks great, smells great, tastes great, and will make you feel great.