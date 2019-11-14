D-rawk
on November 14th, 2019
Fire strain, Ripped City does a good job with this one.
Parent/Cross Strains Chemdawg 4 and White Dawg OG A fan favorite with genetics from CHEM DAWG 4 & WHITE DAWG OG, this custom strain is both potent and pungent. It's mentally uplifting and imagination's best friend.
on July 27th, 2019
Just trying now for the first time. Is replacing Sticky Bitch for all-around favorite strain. Definitely some potent weed. Of note, I have depression and PTSD, both of which are listed here. And I have chronic osteoarthritis which generally does not respond well to cannabis. Migraine, great. OA? No. But Quad Dawg is actually helping that too! 😀 Great high, very relaxing, calming - a rare sensation for me. Strong head high. Excellent pain killer and effective for treatment of depression, anxiety and/or PTSD. Highly recommend.
on June 7th, 2018
Incredible! Felt very sativa like and is amazing. Very uplifting, gets your mind buzzing and thoughts provoking. I smoked a 30.02% pre-roll and felt awesome. Recommend to those that like sativa effect from your flower.