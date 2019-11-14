 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Quad Dawg

by Ripped City Gardens

Parent/Cross Strains Chemdawg 4 and White Dawg OG A fan favorite with genetics from CHEM DAWG 4 & WHITE DAWG OG, this custom strain is both potent and pungent. It's mentally uplifting and imagination's best friend.

D-rawk

Fire strain, Ripped City does a good job with this one.

cjhutch

Just trying now for the first time. Is replacing Sticky Bitch for all-around favorite strain. Definitely some potent weed. Of note, I have depression and PTSD, both of which are listed here. And I have chronic osteoarthritis which generally does not respond well to cannabis. Migraine, great. OA? No. But Quad Dawg is actually helping that too! 😀 Great high, very relaxing, calming - a rare sensation for me. Strong head high. Excellent pain killer and effective for treatment of depression, anxiety and/or PTSD. Highly recommend.

WeAreTheWildThings

Incredible! Felt very sativa like and is amazing. Very uplifting, gets your mind buzzing and thoughts provoking. I smoked a 30.02% pre-roll and felt awesome. Recommend to those that like sativa effect from your flower.

Ripped City Gardens is dedicated to craft cannabis. From the time the clone is cut to the time it hits your lungs we take pride in the work we do to provide you with a great experience. With strains that test up to 30% THC as well as beginner strains we're confident that we have something for everyone, from first time smokers to life-long enthusiasts. If there's one thing that growing (and growing up) in the Pacific Northwest has taught us, it's this: natural is best. That's just one of the reasons why we don't use any harmful pesticides in insect, mold, or fungus prevention. Our team cultivates quality cannabis that looks great, smells great, tastes great, and will make you feel great.