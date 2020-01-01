 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. 1:1 Multipack Gummies 1000mg 10-pack

1:1 Multipack Gummies 1000mg 10-pack

by Robhots Edibles

Write a review
Robhots Edibles Edibles Candy 1:1 Multipack Gummies 1000mg 10-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The pack has ten gummies in the pack, making each gummy 50mg:50mg (CBD:THC). They’re the same bite-size gummies you’ve come to know and love, but yet still have the same great taste that Robhots is known for. Contains 1000mg total (500mg CBD, 500mg THC).

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Robhots Edibles Logo
Robhots was started in early February 2014, just toying around with new edibles recipes. Using excess material from our personal medical grow, we made our gummies for people who had legitimate medical reasons for them, and soon realized a demand for our product. OPENING TO THE COLORADO MEDICAL MARKET We decided to pursue a way onto Colorado's Medical Marijuana market, and after months of pitching our product and company, we found a company to pair with and get our product to Colorado stores. Despite forming a partnership and getting set for the medical market, it was months before we finally were ready to go and open for sales. We finally got rolling and made our first Robhots gummies in September of 2015.