  5. 1/2 PRICE American Glass, 18inches tall, 2 Percs – Inline to 7 arm sprinkler and ice pinch

1/2 PRICE American Glass, 18inches tall, 2 Percs – Inline to 7 arm sprinkler and ice pinch

by Rocky Mountain High Scientific Glassware

$64.95MSRP

About this product

Flower or Concentrate Rig 18 Inch Hand Blown, Double Perc The Lady Explorer gives nice huge rips! 18inches tall, 2 Percs – Inline to 7 arm sprinkler and ice pinch! height: 18 inches tall glass thickness: 5mm Cone Flower Bowl Inline Perc 7 arm sprinkler perc joint: 18.8mm female base:1.3cm clear cone bowl, 4mm thick

2 customer reviews

xanykey

Love this piece, it's one of my favorite new additions to my bong collection. The Scientific Lab Glass look and design is perfect in a modern flat. Plus this thing is built strong, I hadn't received my order more than 2 days before my mate knocked this piece off the coffee table during a session. It fell a foot and a half onto the hardwood floor and came out unscathed. I lost my old diffused water pipe to a similar incident which end up breaking the down stem off, not with this piece it survived like a champ! The diffusers on this thing are a sight to see, and they make the hit buttery smooth. The ice catcher is a must for me these days on any Bong. Throw in some crushed ice for an even smoother hit. You can't go wrong with this piece!

jhaske99

looks goood but the price is marked wrong on here its really 89.95

from Rocky Mountain High Scientific Glasswareon August 13th, 2017

We forgot to change it here when it went off sale. I will honor that price, just call us 800-260-3369 and we'll make you a coupon code. :)

About this brand

Quality hand blown, glass smoking pipes, Dabbing Rigs and Glycerin Chillers. We are located in Dallas, TX and we only use highly skilled, seasoned Artisans to bring our pieces to life! We do not compromise! We want you to have the best Bongs, Oil Rigs and Glycerine Chillers available anywhere, at the best possible price point. Our brand “Rocky Mountain High Scientific Glassware™” comes from our love of the outdoors and the ruggedness of Rockies. We also use our own formula for our Super Thick, Medical Grade, Borosilicate Scientific Glass! All of our Dab and Flower Rigs are 5 millimeters thick with a 13mm thick base and 19mm frosted female connectors.