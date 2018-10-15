12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$64.95MSRP
Flower or Concentrate Rig 18 Inch Hand Blown, Double Perc The Lady Explorer gives nice huge rips! 18inches tall, 2 Percs – Inline to 7 arm sprinkler and ice pinch! height: 18 inches tall glass thickness: 5mm Cone Flower Bowl Inline Perc 7 arm sprinkler perc joint: 18.8mm female base:1.3cm clear cone bowl, 4mm thick
on October 15th, 2018
Love this piece, it's one of my favorite new additions to my bong collection. The Scientific Lab Glass look and design is perfect in a modern flat. Plus this thing is built strong, I hadn't received my order more than 2 days before my mate knocked this piece off the coffee table during a session. It fell a foot and a half onto the hardwood floor and came out unscathed. I lost my old diffused water pipe to a similar incident which end up breaking the down stem off, not with this piece it survived like a champ! The diffusers on this thing are a sight to see, and they make the hit buttery smooth. The ice catcher is a must for me these days on any Bong. Throw in some crushed ice for an even smoother hit. You can't go wrong with this piece!
on August 1st, 2017
looks goood but the price is marked wrong on here its really 89.95
We forgot to change it here when it went off sale. I will honor that price, just call us 800-260-3369 and we'll make you a coupon code. :)