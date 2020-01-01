 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Rocky Mountain High Scientific Glassware
Rocky Mountain High Scientific Glassware

Hand Blown Scientific Glassware

About Rocky Mountain High Scientific Glassware

Quality hand blown, glass smoking pipes, Dabbing Rigs and Glycerin Chillers. We are located in Dallas, TX and we only use highly skilled, seasoned Artisans to bring our pieces to life! We do not compromise! We want you to have the best Bongs, Oil Rigs and Glycerine Chillers available anywhere, at the best possible price point. Our brand “Rocky Mountain High Scientific Glassware™” comes from our love of the outdoors and the ruggedness of Rockies. We also use our own formula for our Super Thick, Medical Grade, Borosilicate Scientific Glass! All of our Dab and Flower Rigs are 5 millimeters thick with a 13mm thick base and 19mm frosted female connectors.

Available in

United States