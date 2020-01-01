Roganja flower is produced in the Rogue Appellation of Southern Oregon. We are a tier 2 recreational licensed outdoor farm producing the finest in craft cannabis. Certified Kind certification meets organic Oregon tilth standards. Tucked away in a beautiful irrigated pasture with native soil and gravity fed by irrigation water from Big Butte springs. Grown from exclusive bioregional strains provided by Massive Seeds. Leading the way in sustainable sungrown cannabis of the highest quality. Owned and operated by two brothers who learned organic cannabis cultivation from their dad who grew cannabis on the same land since 1975. We are thankful for this beautiful microclimate we grew up in and realize it is the land that provides some of the best herb in the world.