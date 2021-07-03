Caviar Delta 8 Pre Roll
About this product
Willow Billy Farm Fresh CBD flower Organically grown in sunny Southern Oregon dipped in Delta 8 THC distillate and rolled in blonde CBG Kief. Hand harvested, hand picked, hand hung, two week cold dried, hand bucked, hand trimmed flower.
About this brand
Rogue Apothecary
A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.
