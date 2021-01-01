CBD Moon Rocks W/CBG Kief
About this product
These moon rocks are out of this world with a killer CBD content of at least 32%. These little asteroids are pure bud, rolled in distillate, and covered in kief for a smokable CBD experience that will send you straight out of orbit!
About this brand
Rogue Apothecary
A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.
