Delta 8 Moon Rocks

by Rogue Apothecary

Rogue Apothecary Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Delta 8 Moon Rocks

About this product

These Delta 8 Moon Rocks packing a whopping 17 percent Delta 8 THC percentage will send you to the moon and back. Moon Rocks are CBD Flower, dipped in D8 Distillate and rolled in CBG Kief. All I can say is ENJOY.

About this brand

A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

