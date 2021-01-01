Delta 8 Moon Rocks
by Rogue Apothecary
About this product
These Delta 8 Moon Rocks packing a whopping 17 percent Delta 8 THC percentage will send you to the moon and back. Moon Rocks are CBD Flower, dipped in D8 Distillate and rolled in CBG Kief. All I can say is ENJOY.
About this brand
Rogue Apothecary
A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.
