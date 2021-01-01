About this product

50mg of super potent hemp-derived delta 8 with amazing, taste-bud tingling flavors of Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Green Apple, Watermelon, and Grape. These babies pack a POWERFUL punch so definitely be sure to clear your schedule. You will be so relaxed and pain free that you may not feel like punching into work tomorrow! **Note-sublingual products can absorb directly into your blood stream and as such should be taken with caution and start well below the normal dosage until you gauge your body’s response to this and all other Delta 8 products**