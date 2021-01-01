Delta 8 Jolly Pop 50 Mg
by Rogue ApothecaryWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
50mg of super potent hemp-derived delta 8 with amazing, taste-bud tingling flavors of Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Green Apple, Watermelon, and Grape. These babies pack a POWERFUL punch so definitely be sure to clear your schedule. You will be so relaxed and pain free that you may not feel like punching into work tomorrow! **Note-sublingual products can absorb directly into your blood stream and as such should be taken with caution and start well below the normal dosage until you gauge your body’s response to this and all other Delta 8 products**
About this brand
Rogue Apothecary
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.