 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Mini Tank Matte Black

Mini Tank Matte Black

by Rokin

Skip to Reviews
4.85
Rokin Vaping Portable Vaporizers Mini Tank Matte Black
Rokin Vaping Portable Vaporizers Mini Tank Matte Black
Rokin Vaping Portable Vaporizers Mini Tank Matte Black
Rokin Vaping Portable Vaporizers Mini Tank Matte Black

$27.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The Rokin Mini Tank is a discreet and portable oil vaporizer. At only 2” high and 1 ¼” wide, it’s one of the smallest vapes on the market and fits in the palm of your hand! The included top airflow cartridge can work with all different viscosities of oil. But, with the 510 thread connection the Mini Tank will work with any other 510 threaded cartridge on the market and with Rokin’s EASY FILL oil cartridge. To operate Mini Tank all you need to do is turn it on and go. It features a preheat function (3 clicks) that warms up your oils for use before your first use and a large 500 mAh lithium ion battery. The kit also included a lanyard and a micro USB charger. The Mini Tank may be small, but it packs a big punch! » For oils » Fits in the palm of your hand » 500 mAh rechargeable lithium ion battery » Micro USB charging connection » 15 second preheat function » Lanyard included » Works with Rokin EASY FILL cartridge » 510 threaded connection » 1-year battery warranty » Certified to the latest FCC, CE, and RoHS standards » For aromatherapy purposes only

5 customer reviews

Show all
4.85

write a review

CannabisVapes

The miniature Rokin battery that's included with the Mini Tank kit is a must have for vape cart lovers. It's compact in size, has surprisingly long-lasting battery life, and works with all standard 510-threaded cannabis oil vape cartridges. The only thing that's missing is the ability to cycle between variable volts/temp presets. However, the Rokin Mini makes up for this with its 15-second preheating feature for thicker or cooler oils. As a reviewer, I've tested many oils and vape cartridges with this battery and it consistently performs well.

messymarv305

This battery is SMALLER than it looks trust me when you see it in person you are going to be like “ I hope I don’t lose this” but it’s fits all cartridges no problem and it hits GREAT I’m a cloud chaser and I get this is this only battery to satisfy my chase !

TeagsJ

I looooooove the size about the mini and that's the best thing. Everyone loves how tiny and convenient it is. I lose it everywhere because of how small it is, can be hidden in the palm of the hand. The rokin also does a great job at protecting the cart itself. However, for me, it was burning too hot. Cartirdges lost taste it can burn.

Related video

Mini Tank Portable Vaporizer by Rokin - Leafly Reviews

June 12, 2018

01:55

About this brand

Rokin Logo
We make vaporizers for the active lifestyle.