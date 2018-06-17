CannabisVapes
The miniature Rokin battery that's included with the Mini Tank kit is a must have for vape cart lovers. It's compact in size, has surprisingly long-lasting battery life, and works with all standard 510-threaded cannabis oil vape cartridges. The only thing that's missing is the ability to cycle between variable volts/temp presets. However, the Rokin Mini makes up for this with its 15-second preheating feature for thicker or cooler oils. As a reviewer, I've tested many oils and vape cartridges with this battery and it consistently performs well.