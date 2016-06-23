 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Beaker Model Bong

by RooR

About this product

The conically shaped body of our BEAKER series multiplies the water capacity compared to the straight model and is an outstanding characteristic of these models. The LITTLE SISTAs are available in heights of 35 and 45 cm. (Pictured: 7.0 Little Sista Green Ice)

zack.isaacs

Love it! Got 2 myself and has to be my favorite bong! Rips like a beast!

Glass pipes from RooR offer a premium smoking experience. In our workshops, the highest level of workmanship and material meet design and decades of experience in craftsmanship. The accurate processing of exclusively high-quality laboratory glass is our product commitment. In this way, we guarantee first-class smoking delight.