quintsorca1975 on July 22nd, 2019

I Just received my package less than a week ago and I've done a few runs! It's an amazing machine, very well built from the frame to the plates to the controllers! And you can't beat the price, the starter pack is definitely worth it for all the extra goodies! Check out my page on instagram @terposaurus_rex everything posted has been made using Rosinpressny equipment!