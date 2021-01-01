 Loading…

Hybrid

Featured Farms - Cherry Sage Cartridge 0.525g

by ROVE

$42.50MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Originally bred by Amsterdam's T.H.Seeds, this strain is the result of crossing S.A.G.E. with Cherry Kush, producing relaxing effects that energize the body and calm the mind.

About this brand

Rove was born at the intersection of art and science. Our team of longtime industry enthusiasts, boasting a combined wealth of experience in cultivation, extraction, and laboratory science, joined together with the mission to produce a better, tastier, more honest cannabis vape oil. We proudly stand against the trends of misrepresenting processes or exaggerating quality of ingredients. We want our customers to know where their cannabis comes from and how it is made so as to always provide a safe and efficacious path to good tastes and good times.At Rove, we believe in honesty, simplicity, and transparency. Our goal is to provide customers with a vape pen that tastes great and is created with them in mind. Welcome to our brand - where the best is always getting better.Our products are made using 100% California, Nevada, Arizona, and Oklahoma grown cannabis, sourced directly from trusted farms in our collective network. From this raw material, we extract a fine quality oil using liquid carbon dioxide and then refine it utilizing only heat and pressure. The golden finished product, enriched with natural terpenes and flavorings, provides a truly special vaping experience.

About this strain

SAGE

Terpenes
  Terpinolene
  Myrcene
  Ocimene

S.A.G.E., a.k.a. Sativa Afghani Genetic Equilibrium, is a well-balanced Haze crossed with a robust indica. This award-winner has a spicy sandalwood flavor combined with a long-lasting and uplifting high.

