Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Looking for a powerful punch? Lemonhead OG is the go to for that! This high powered THC content strain averages around 24-27%. Lemonhead OG has a classic OG smell with hints of citrus and fuel.
on January 12th, 2020
On Deck
on April 21st, 2019
This shit is the bomb. Hats off to the breeders you hit a home run with this one. I usually don't like OG strains but this one gives and excellent buzz and is very relaxing good for my pain also.
on April 4th, 2017
Great strain really strong yet relaxing high. Smells and tastes great. Judging by the taste and smell you can see where this strain gets it's name from. It has a high THC content so light weight smokers beware.