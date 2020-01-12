 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lemonhead OG

Lemonhead OG

by Royal Choice Farms

Skip to Reviews
5.04
Royal Choice Farms Cannabis Flower Lemonhead OG
Royal Choice Farms Cannabis Flower Lemonhead OG
Royal Choice Farms Cannabis Flower Lemonhead OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Looking for a powerful punch? Lemonhead OG is the go to for that! This high powered THC content strain averages around 24-27%. Lemonhead OG has a classic OG smell with hints of citrus and fuel.

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

purplehaze13

This shit is the bomb. Hats off to the breeders you hit a home run with this one. I usually don't like OG strains but this one gives and excellent buzz and is very relaxing good for my pain also.

athomas399

Great strain really strong yet relaxing high. Smells and tastes great. Judging by the taste and smell you can see where this strain gets it's name from. It has a high THC content so light weight smokers beware.

About this brand

Royal Choice Farms Logo
Royal Choice Farms combines years experience from traditional growers, passion with forward thinking, natural innovations and the beautiful Verde Valley to produce the finest quality cannabis. Our flowers are always cured for a minimum of 30 days. Every ingredient we use is 100% natural to insure quality organic cannabis. Please see our testing results provided by C4 Laboratories.