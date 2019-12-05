 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mars OG

Mars OG

by Royal Choice Farms

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Royal Choice Farms Cannabis Flower Mars OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Mars OG by Royal Choice Farms

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

awillstoned24

Fire af this might be my favorite from the OG family i love the smell it leaves on my hands and clothes lml strong shit

About this strain

Mars OG

Mars OG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Mars OG is one spacey indica. Coming out of the California Bay Area, Mars OG has been given its planetary name in reference to its growing conditions. Planetary strains refer to strains which began indoors and were moved outdoors to complete the grow cycle in more natural conditions. The end result is a dense bud with a high flower-to-leaf ratio that produces a heavy-handed body buzz. With a hearty, thick taste and pungent smell, Mars OG will take away your pains and easily put you to sleep.

About this brand

Royal Choice Farms Logo
Royal Choice Farms combines years experience from traditional growers, passion with forward thinking, natural innovations and the beautiful Verde Valley to produce the finest quality cannabis. Our flowers are always cured for a minimum of 30 days. Every ingredient we use is 100% natural to insure quality organic cannabis. Please see our testing results provided by C4 Laboratories.