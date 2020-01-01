 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Full Spectrum CBD Gummies (300mg)

by Royal Genetics CBD

$45.00MSRP

About this product

Our CBD Gummies are made with full spectrum hemp oil and are the way to go when wanting a yummy way to reduce pain, relieve anxiety, or kick back and relax. Using the best CBD on the market, we have enhanced your average gummies to an entirely different level. 30 mg of CBD within each gummy. They are also made using entirely organic, vegan, and gluten free ingredients.

About this brand

Royal Genetics CBD was founded in 2019 in order to provide the highest quality and most exclusive CBD products that support and foster the health of our customers. We offer a variety of products geared to improve and help you maintain your optimal health. We love working with clients from all walks of life who all share the common goal of bettering their mind, body, and soul. Whether you are experiencing pain or simply want to improve your physical and mental fitness, Royal Genetics CBD provides the resources to do so.