Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
This sativa-dominant hybrid has a cocoa and sweet taste while providing happy, relaxed, and euphoric effects.
on October 30th, 2018
Great stuff
on September 17th, 2017
This is definitely one of my favorite strains. For me, I smoke a bowl and am motivated to do cleaning. It also helps me think through issues differently, from a different perspective. I always keep this on hand.
on July 23rd, 2017
Very Good Tasting, definetly a must try for any pot heads that are chocolate lovers.