  5. Chocolope

Chocolope

by Royal Tree Gardens

4.86
Royal Tree Gardens Cannabis Flower Chocolope

About this product

This sativa-dominant hybrid has a cocoa and sweet taste while providing happy, relaxed, and euphoric effects.

4.86

Booda88

This is definitely one of my favorite strains. For me, I smoke a bowl and am motivated to do cleaning. It also helps me think through issues differently, from a different perspective. I always keep this on hand.

SoMuchSchmoke777

Very Good Tasting, definetly a must try for any pot heads that are chocolate lovers.

About this brand

It all started in the Summer of 2013 with an idea and a dream. With the passing of Initiative 502 in the fall of 2013 came the realization that opportunity was at hand. Having had experience growing for the medical side of the industry and a true passion for the plant, Max, Ryan and Spencer came together and founded what is now Royal Tree Gardens. In March 2014, without the certainty of being licensed by the state, we apprehensively signed a lease on a warehouse in Tacoma, WA, where together, over the next 7 months, we designed and built-out the warehouse from the ground up. Through countless hours of hard work and dedication, we were able to complete the majority of the build-out ourselves while concurrently developing a brand-centric business plan with a focus and commitment to quality. Starting with a blank canvas allowed us to combine our knowledge of the cannabis growing environment and design a truly top tier facility for our plants. In December 2014, after countless obstacles and setbacks, and applicable permits in hand, we finally received our license from the Washington State Liquor Control Board and were given the go ahead to begin producing cannabis. More recently, after months of unconditional labor, we have welcomed on Judd as a part of the ownership. Charlie, a Master Grower and brother of Co-Founder Max, has also been added as a part of the ownership team and brings invaluable experience and work ethic. Presently, the team here at Royal Tree Gardens is working extremely hard to produce the highest quality cannabis for the recreational market here in Washington. We feel privileged to be working with so many close friends and are excited share with you our passion for the plant!