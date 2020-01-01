 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The Wave

by STASH BOXES by RSM Sterling

STASH BOXES by RSM Sterling Storage Flower Storage The Wave

$35.00MSRP

About this product

THE WAVE Crafted in Silver Plate The Wave is a throwback to the 30's when the fashionable, out on the town, needed a stylish way to carry their cigarettes. Today, it is a stylish way to carry your pre-rolled or stash. The stylish Wave is made in gleaming Silver Plate with a leather textured silver on the inside. The automatic Gold Lock button insures that your weed is secure and fresh. This classic shape has rounded corners and sides, to fit comfortably into a jacket or jeans pocket, or a ladies purse. Specifications: Size: ½" x 2" x 4" / Material: Silver Plate /Hinged Cover / Lock Button: Gold Plate / Textured Interior

About this brand

It is time to take your stash box out of hiding. RSM Sterling has crafted in Silver Plate and Sterling Silver, Stash Boxes to fit your life style. Push the gold button to open the box, when done, the automatic lock closes tightly to keep your product fresh and secure. The Wave fits neatly into your pocket. The Kit, The Globe, The Pyramid and The Hexahedron fit sit comfortably on your desk or side table.