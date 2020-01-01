Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
THE WAVE Crafted in Silver Plate The Wave is a throwback to the 30's when the fashionable, out on the town, needed a stylish way to carry their cigarettes. Today, it is a stylish way to carry your pre-rolled or stash. The stylish Wave is made in gleaming Silver Plate with a leather textured silver on the inside. The automatic Gold Lock button insures that your weed is secure and fresh. This classic shape has rounded corners and sides, to fit comfortably into a jacket or jeans pocket, or a ladies purse. Specifications: Size: ½" x 2" x 4" / Material: Silver Plate /Hinged Cover / Lock Button: Gold Plate / Textured Interior
Be the first to review this product.