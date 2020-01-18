 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. The Side Swivel Rumble Box Dugout

The Side Swivel Rumble Box Dugout

by Rumble Box Supplies

$19.99MSRP

About this product

ONE PUSH FOR THE PERFECT AMOUNT: Since this dugout one hitter box opens from the side, it’s easier to discreetly fill with just the right amount each time. TAKE IT ANYWHERE: The Rumble Box is just a bit smaller than similar dugout one-hitters, so it’ll easily fit in a pocket, bag or purse. This makes it that much easier to bring it with you on the go. GUARANTEED SATISFACTION: If this one-hitter bat dugout doesn’t work to your liking, just let us know to receive a full refund or replacement. No questions asked.

1 customer review

wsanj

bought for a gift with the bag. very cool and solid product. classier than my old stuff for sure

About this brand

Rumble Box Supplies Logo
Dugout Boxes and Smell Proof Pouches designed to look good and work better.