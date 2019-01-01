 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
RYOT® Large (3") Wooden Taster with BLACK tip in Walnut with Spring

by RYOT®

$13.00MSRP

About this product

RYOT® Large (3") Wooden Taster with BLACK tip in Walnut with Spring Emptying your taster has never been easier with the innovative RYOT® Spring Taster Bat. Pack your bowl as usual, press down gently to enjoy a mid-smoke stir, press fully to eject the ash when you are finished! At 3” long, these bats are compatible with all RYOT® Large Magnetic Taster Boxes, and are a smart and functional staple for any smoker. Taster® is used under license. FEATURES: Durable wooden construction Designed to prevent heat transfer Fits all Large standard RYOT® Taster Boxes Offered in Maple, Rosewood, Walnut, Bamboo, Maple with Black Tip, and Walnut with Black Tip Dimensions: 3" L x .3125" W

About this brand

Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.