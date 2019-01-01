 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Bong & pipe storage
  5. RYOT® SmellSafe® Hardshell Krypto-Kit™ in Natural

RYOT® SmellSafe® Hardshell Krypto-Kit™ in Natural

by RYOT®

Write a review
RYOT® Storage Bong & Pipe Storage RYOT® SmellSafe® Hardshell Krypto-Kit™ in Natural
RYOT® Storage Bong & Pipe Storage RYOT® SmellSafe® Hardshell Krypto-Kit™ in Natural
RYOT® Storage Bong & Pipe Storage RYOT® SmellSafe® Hardshell Krypto-Kit™ in Natural
RYOT® Storage Bong & Pipe Storage RYOT® SmellSafe® Hardshell Krypto-Kit™ in Natural
RYOT® Storage Bong & Pipe Storage RYOT® SmellSafe® Hardshell Krypto-Kit™ in Natural

$22.00MSRP

About this product

The RYOT® SmellSafe® Hardshell Krypto-Kit™ in Natural Our first invention, released in 2000, and still the most popular pocketable system ever designed for glass bats and small vapes. Its elastic loops and rigid shell make it the perfect option to tote your gear no matter the terrain! RYOT® SmellSafe® - is an activated carbon absorption technology where microscopic charcoal particles are fused together to create an odor protective barrier, blocking unwanted odors from escaping. Combined with our SmellSafe® moisture seal zipper, RYOT® Pack and Protect™ has you ready to roll! FEATURES: RYOT® SmellSafe® Technology Lockable zipper for added security option (Lock not included) Odor absorption Antimicrobial microfibers Wallet-like panels to store cash, cards, or papers Removable, hi-tech freshness pod Elastic storage loop to secure your taster bat Stretch gusseted pocket - perfect for any lighter Includes Poker US Patent # 6789665 Dimensions: 4.75" L x 2.75" W x 1.5" H Patent # 6789665

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.