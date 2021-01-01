About this product

Always be prepared for a smoke session with a RYOT Wooden Magnetic Dugout with CIG-1 Bat. An innovative magnetic design promises these discreet dugouts will keep your herb and included poker secure. The RYOT CIG-1 exhibits an authentic and discreet design. Stamped with the official RYOT logo and standard solid colored mouthpiece for authenticity. Features -CIG-1 Bat Included -Solid Wood Featuring High Quality Craftsmanship -Magnetic Poker and Lid -Storage for Smoking Blends -Unique Pistol Grip Design -Fits All Standard One Hitters -Patent # 7717259