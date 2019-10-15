White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Rythm Balance flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed hybrid strains, delivering high quality at a great value.
on October 15th, 2019
I just picked some of this up from the dispensary and it is now one of my favorite strains. What I got was the rough cut version and it is fantastic! Really helps with the adhd and anxiety. Smells delicious (diesel and blueberries). Taste is very good. Euphoric, focused, relaxed. I would definitely recommend this product!
Several renditions of the Blueberry Headband hybrid are known to exist, which is unsurprising considering the popularity of its parent strains, but the original Blueberry Headband from NorCal’s Emerald Triangle Seeds is the most documented version. Rather than a simple cross of Headband and Blueberry, the ETS version combines ‘76 Blueberry, Emerald OG Kush, Cali Sour D, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush into a 50/50 indica-sativa hybrid that smells of diesel, berries and pepper. Growers can expect medium-tall, bushy plants with huge yields of highly resinous colas. Blueberry Headband produces a hybrid-type high, with a nice cerebral rush and relaxing body effect.