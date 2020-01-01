Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$15.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Strain Lineage: Girl Scout Cookies x Do-Si-Dos Taste/Aroma Notes: a hint of fresh baked cookie with a creamy finish; Sweet with a earthy pine finish; Sweet with a earthy pine finish; great strain for those looking for an excellent way to wind down after a great workout or spend the remainder of the day relaxing. Rythm Relax flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed indica-dominant strains, delivering high quality at a great value.
