  5. French King - Balance

French King - Balance

by rythm

4.98
rythm Cannabis Flower French King - Balance
About this product

Strain Lineage: Undisclosed Taste/Aroma Notes: Funky skunk and earthy kush Rythm Balance flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed hybrid strains, delivering high quality at a great value.

8 customer reviews

4.98

b.michaud12

Great smell, great flavor, great high..what else can you ask for in a bud. Bought an eighth of rhythm hidden hills cut and was a little taken back by the higher price tag but man was it worth it. I had gotten some lambs dew and agent orange as well and out of the three this one hit the pallet strong on the exhale and the buzz was perfect for being social yet not flying off the walls sativa high. Im not sure if this is a king louis×III but regardless its a no brainer for any pot enthusiast or medical user. Ill be making this a go to strain again.

FrostBeast666

Hey! This is great. I just got the flower from my local dispensary and it’s lived up to the hype! 26.5% thc. I’ve had prerolled but nothing compares to the fresh flower.

shellroom

french king is lots of fun. playful strain. got it in the co2 distillate. AAA+++

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/