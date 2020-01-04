b.michaud12 on January 4th, 2020

Great smell, great flavor, great high..what else can you ask for in a bud. Bought an eighth of rhythm hidden hills cut and was a little taken back by the higher price tag but man was it worth it. I had gotten some lambs dew and agent orange as well and out of the three this one hit the pallet strong on the exhale and the buzz was perfect for being social yet not flying off the walls sativa high. Im not sure if this is a king louis×III but regardless its a no brainer for any pot enthusiast or medical user. Ill be making this a go to strain again.