White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Strain Lineage: Undisclosed Taste/Aroma Notes: Funky skunk and earthy kush Rythm Balance flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed hybrid strains, delivering high quality at a great value.
on January 4th, 2020
Great smell, great flavor, great high..what else can you ask for in a bud. Bought an eighth of rhythm hidden hills cut and was a little taken back by the higher price tag but man was it worth it. I had gotten some lambs dew and agent orange as well and out of the three this one hit the pallet strong on the exhale and the buzz was perfect for being social yet not flying off the walls sativa high. Im not sure if this is a king louis×III but regardless its a no brainer for any pot enthusiast or medical user. Ill be making this a go to strain again.
on January 3rd, 2020
Hey! This is great. I just got the flower from my local dispensary and it’s lived up to the hype! 26.5% thc. I’ve had prerolled but nothing compares to the fresh flower.
on December 12th, 2019
french king is lots of fun. playful strain. got it in the co2 distillate. AAA+++