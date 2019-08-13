Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Rythm Relax flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed indica-dominant strains, delivering high quality at a great value.
on August 13th, 2019
Love it, unfortunately the first time I seen it in the Disp I didn't buy, because I didn't do my research the normal PA Medical Marijuana Disp Techs dont know much, so after I learned that it's a cross of one of my Favs Kosher Kush, and one I never had Phishhead Kush, this bud you can prob throw at the wall and it probably would stick and dense damn, I grabbed an eighth and hell I thought they weighed the container and everything, cause there was just one big phat dense green goody, that knocked me out, and pain, wave bye bye, perfect Indica love it,, if you cant sleep, in pain, stress, help with pain pills, this strain will help.
on August 11th, 2019
One of The Best Strains. Mad Sticky, however its very difficult to find.
on July 15th, 2019
Can never shut my mind down to sleep. Tried so many indicas. With This: lights out in 5, 4, 3, 2, . . .