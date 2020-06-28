Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$15.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Strain Lineage: Strawberry Banana Pheno Taste/Aroma Notes: Citric, Pungent, Woodsy, Gas Rythm Energize flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed sativa-dominant strains, delivering high quality at a great value.
on June 28th, 2020
This stuff is still on my tray at home however I’m galaxies away from where I was three minutes ago. Holy rocket launch Batman! I’m writing this review and my wife has been laughing uncontrollably in the bedroom for the last 5 minutes. I still don’t know what she’s laughing about.. Good morning, wake up and get moving. 0-120 in 20 seconds. Nice work on this one Rise!