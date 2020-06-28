 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Phone Home #2 - Energize

by rythm

5.01
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Strain Lineage: Strawberry Banana Pheno Taste/Aroma Notes: Citric, Pungent, Woodsy, Gas Rythm Energize flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed sativa-dominant strains, delivering high quality at a great value.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

DWNLOW

This stuff is still on my tray at home however I’m galaxies away from where I was three minutes ago. Holy rocket launch Batman! I’m writing this review and my wife has been laughing uncontrollably in the bedroom for the last 5 minutes. I still don’t know what she’s laughing about.. Good morning, wake up and get moving. 0-120 in 20 seconds. Nice work on this one Rise!

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/