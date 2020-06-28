DWNLOW on June 28th, 2020

This stuff is still on my tray at home however I’m galaxies away from where I was three minutes ago. Holy rocket launch Batman! I’m writing this review and my wife has been laughing uncontrollably in the bedroom for the last 5 minutes. I still don’t know what she’s laughing about.. Good morning, wake up and get moving. 0-120 in 20 seconds. Nice work on this one Rise!