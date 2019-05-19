White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Taste/Aroma Notes: Peppery, Citrus, Herbal Rythm Relax flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed indica-dominant strains, delivering high quality at a great value.
on May 19th, 2019
I'm a new medical user with migraines, so this is my first foray into cannabis. I have this as my night time strain, and a sativa- dominant hybrid for day time. This definitely seems to do more from a relaxation and pain standpoint, but I can't say it really does much for me makes an impact on insomnia. When I used it a few nights in a row, the CBD seemed to have headed off the headaches the next few days, which was good since it was both raining and I was in my cycle, which make for a nasty migraine combo for me. But I was hoping the relaxation component would be a little bit more, and would help me sleep better. I'm also not a huge fan of the taste, It's kind of growing on me, but I prefer sweeter tasting things, and if I'm going to be using something regularly to help me relax at night, I don't think this one will be it.
Hey there - Thanks for giving RYTHM a try, and for your feedback. We're glad Pre-98 Bubba Kush was able to help with your headaches and hope you'll try more RYTHM products and find what works best for you! Wishing you relief. #FindYourRYTHM
on March 18th, 2019
High marks for everything but taste. Great for pain and anxiety. A high-CBD strain is definitely not my regular smoke, but this strain is particularly good for acute episodes of severe pain. I don't smoke it much, but I always have it around.
Thank you! We value your feedback and are happy to help relieve pain.
Born in the days of grunge, The Spice Girls, and Y2K, Pre-98 Bubba Kush is a blast from the past. This strain provides consumers with a consistent heavy body sensation, making it a favorite for more than a decade. Pre-98 Bubba Kush is great for those looking for pain relief without feeling overwhelmed or incapacitated. Flowering at around 10 weeks, P-98 features a pungent, musky scent and coffee-like taste. This oldie but goodie might be just the thing when you’re looking to relax and unwind at the end of a long day.