  5. Pre-98 Bubba Kush - Relax

Pre-98 Bubba Kush - Relax

by rythm

3.52
rythm Cannabis Flower Pre-98 Bubba Kush - Relax
About this product

Taste/Aroma Notes: Peppery, Citrus, Herbal Rythm Relax flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed indica-dominant strains, delivering high quality at a great value.

2 customer reviews

3.52

Retaeh

I'm a new medical user with migraines, so this is my first foray into cannabis. I have this as my night time strain, and a sativa- dominant hybrid for day time. This definitely seems to do more from a relaxation and pain standpoint, but I can't say it really does much for me makes an impact on insomnia. When I used it a few nights in a row, the CBD seemed to have headed off the headaches the next few days, which was good since it was both raining and I was in my cycle, which make for a nasty migraine combo for me. But I was hoping the relaxation component would be a little bit more, and would help me sleep better. I'm also not a huge fan of the taste, It's kind of growing on me, but I prefer sweeter tasting things, and if I'm going to be using something regularly to help me relax at night, I don't think this one will be it.

from rythmon May 29th, 2019

Hey there - Thanks for giving RYTHM a try, and for your feedback. We're glad Pre-98 Bubba Kush was able to help with your headaches and hope you'll try more RYTHM products and find what works best for you! Wishing you relief. #FindYourRYTHM

ChronicFlutist

High marks for everything but taste. Great for pain and anxiety. A high-CBD strain is definitely not my regular smoke, but this strain is particularly good for acute episodes of severe pain. I don't smoke it much, but I always have it around.

from rythmon March 22nd, 2019

Thank you! We value your feedback and are happy to help relieve pain.

About this strain

Pre-98 Bubba Kush

Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Born in the days of grunge, The Spice Girls, and Y2K, Pre-98 Bubba Kush is a blast from the past. This strain provides consumers with a consistent heavy body sensation, making it a favorite for more than a decade. Pre-98 Bubba Kush is great for those looking for pain relief without feeling overwhelmed or incapacitated. Flowering at around 10 weeks, P-98 features a pungent, musky scent and coffee-like taste. This oldie but goodie might be just the thing when you’re looking to relax and unwind at the end of a long day.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/