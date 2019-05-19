Retaeh on May 19th, 2019

I'm a new medical user with migraines, so this is my first foray into cannabis. I have this as my night time strain, and a sativa- dominant hybrid for day time. This definitely seems to do more from a relaxation and pain standpoint, but I can't say it really does much for me makes an impact on insomnia. When I used it a few nights in a row, the CBD seemed to have headed off the headaches the next few days, which was good since it was both raining and I was in my cycle, which make for a nasty migraine combo for me. But I was hoping the relaxation component would be a little bit more, and would help me sleep better. I'm also not a huge fan of the taste, It's kind of growing on me, but I prefer sweeter tasting things, and if I'm going to be using something regularly to help me relax at night, I don't think this one will be it.