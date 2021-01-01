Rythm Balance Premium Flower 1/8oz
Rythm Balance premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured Hybrid strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors.
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/
