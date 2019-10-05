beccafierce on October 5th, 2019

First of all, I LOVE Pax pods (and my awesome era). They always last longer than other carts of the same size. Always. They are super efficient and they are often less expensive! Brownie Scout is my number one go-to for my really rough menstrual cycles. It's like a wave of calming pain relief going up and down your body. I love that I am no longer forced to turn to opiates for pain relief. Thank you! Also, I have been using pax pods for a while now and have never experienced any adverse health effects whatsoever. In fact, my life has improved immensely since I started treating my chronic back pain (disease in spine and disc) with Rythm Pax vapes as opposed to those horrible opiates that the docs used to always throw at me that made me so sick all the time that I had to take them with prescription anti-nausea medications to counteract the side effects. I am so grateful to have gotten my life back. Rythm makes a great quality product. Always buy through a regulated dispensary. My personals faves are their Brownie Scout, Sour Diesel, Kosher Kush, and Bubba Fett Pax pods. Then again, I sadly got have access to the selection available at my local Illinois dispensary.