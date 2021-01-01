 Loading…

RYTHM Hybrid Mini Buds Biscotti Sundae 1/8oz

by rythm

RYTHM Hybrid Mini Bud eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated, delivering optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors at a great value. Strain description: Biscotti Sundae [orig: Sundae Driver x Biscotti] is an perfectly balanced hybrid strain with a sweet flavor and aroma.

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

