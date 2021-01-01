RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Banana Treez 300mg
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Banana Treez [orig: Banana OG x Lemon Burst] is an uplifting hybrid, with mouthwatering banana bread aromas and a smooth OG taste.
About this brand
RYTHM
