RYTHM Indica Dominant PAX Pod FMJ 500mg
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives. Strain description: FMJ [orig: Face Off OG x Grandpa’s Breath (OGKB x (Tahoe OG x GDP)] is a relaxing indica dominant strain featuring bright lemon candy flavor with subtle undertones of sweet pine.
About this brand
RYTHM
