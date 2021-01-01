RYTHM Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge Brownie Scout #3 300mg
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Brownie Scout #3 [orig: A Green Thumb original] is a myrcene-rich indica dominant strain, with fresh, earthy, and peppery flavors and the feeling of blissful relaxation. MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.
About this brand
RYTHM
