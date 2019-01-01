Brownie Scout Live Sugar 1g
Lineage: Platinum Girl scout cookie X Great Divide Taste and Aroma: Light spicy, earthy, diesel, Sweet, pungent, spicy undertones Medical Uses: Chronic pain, insomnia, loss of appetite, nausea, inflammation, migraines Effects: Relaxing, euphoric, not overpowering Comments: GTI exclusive strain that was bred in house with the clinic Colorado’s Great Divide and Platinum girl scout cookies. It grows nice dense buds with maximum trichrome coverage. Myrcene (sedative) - 0.11% Caryophyllene (anti-inflammatory) - 0.20% Linalool (stress relief) - 0.01% Pinene (alertness) - 0.09% Humulene (appetite suppressant) - 0.08% Limonene (elevates mood) - 0.25% Nerolidol (sedative) - 0.21% Guaiol (anti-inflammatory) - 0.03% Bisabolal (anti-inflammatory) - 0.02% Terpene levels may vary.
