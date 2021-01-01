RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Citrus Tsunami #9 1g
by RYTHMWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
- at Bloom Medicinals
- Open until 9:00 PM
- 15.5 miles away
Also at 11 other stores nearby
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Citrus Tsunami [orig: Tropicanna Cookies x Orange Zkittles] is a lively sativa dominant strain bursting with sweet orange and floral flavors to energize and invigorate you.
About this brand
RYTHM
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.